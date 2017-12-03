Altus Public School menus

Breakfast menu

Breakfast in the classroom

(Includes Early Childhood Center, Primary School, Elementary School, & Intermediate School)

Breakfast is served with fruit and milk or juice

Monday: Strawberry pop tart, fruit

Tuesday: French toast, Craisins

Wednesday: Nutri-Grain apple breakfast bar, fruit

Thursday: Cinnamon mini bagel, fruit

Friday: English muffin with ham, fruit

Rivers Elementary School

Monday: Cini mini rolls, fruit

Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage with jelly, fruit

Wednesday: Strawberry mini bagel, fruit

Thursday; Cereal, graham crackers, fruit

Friday: Zucchini bread, fruit

Altus Junior High

Monday: Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit

Tuesday: Apple cinnamon muffin, fruit

Wednesday: Pancake with syrup, sausage link, fruit

Thursday: Breakfast burrito, fruit

Friday: Oatmeal, cheesy biscuits, fruit

Grab-N-Go Breakfast

Monday: Strawberry pop tart, yogurt, fruit

Tuesday: French toast, Craisins

Wednesday; Nutri grain apple breakfast bar, cheese stick, fruit

Thursday: Cinnamon mini bagel, fruit

Friday: English muffin with ham, cheese cubes, fruit

Regular breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, juice

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, yogurt

Wednesday: WG pancake and sausage with syrup

Thursday: French toast sticks,, syrup

Friday: Assorted flavor cereal, WG toast with jelly

Lunch menus

Served with milk and fruit

Elementary

Monday: Chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, tomato, carrots

Tuesday: Burrito with salsa, refried beans, corn, salad

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Vegetables soup, grilled cheese, Scooby Snack, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, wedge fries, celery, carrot sticks, cucumber slices

Intermediate School

Monday: Beef stew, spinach, cornbread, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla, pinto beans, baby carrots, peaches

Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, fries, blackeyed peas, pears

Thursday: Spaghetti, green peas, garlic bread, mandarin oranges

Friday: Pizza, corn, mixed salad with dressing, pineapple

Junior High

Monday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich or

Turkey deli and cheese sandwich, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles, celery sticks or Salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, broccoli or

Burritos with salsa, celery sticks or Taco bar

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with roll, sweet peas, mashed potato with gravy or

Chili cheese fries, carrot sticks, hot roll or Salad bar

Thursday: Fish sticks with hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw or

Grilled cheese, potato wedges, mix vegetables or Potato bar

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad or

Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato

High School

Monday: Beef enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice with salsa or

Chicken patty sandwich, french fries, romaine lettuce, tomato or Sandwich bar

Tuesday: BBQ lil smokies, mashed potato with gravy, black eyed peas, WG hot roll or

Cold ham and cheese sandwich chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles or Rockin’ Taco bar

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, steamed spinach, mashed potato with gravy or

Crispito, pinto beans, salsa or Sandwich bar

Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheeseburger sandwich crackers or

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, lettuce, tomato or Nacho and potato bar

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, sliced carrots, garden crisp salad or

Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles or Peach cobbler

High School

Courtyard Grab-N-Go Lunch

Monday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich WG chips, carrot sticks, snap peas, cucumber slices

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, snap peas, pickles, cinnamon Goldfish, Gogurt

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sub sandwich with fresh veggies, baby carrots, cucumber slices

Thursday: Hamburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, rice krispy treat

Friday: Popcorn chicken, sweet potato waffle fries, bag of vegetables