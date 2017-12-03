Altus Public School menus

Breakfast menu
Breakfast in the classroom
(Includes Early Childhood Center, Primary School, Elementary School, & Intermediate School)
Breakfast is served with fruit and milk or juice
Monday: Strawberry pop tart, fruit
Tuesday: French toast, Craisins
Wednesday: Nutri-Grain apple breakfast bar, fruit
Thursday: Cinnamon mini bagel, fruit
Friday: English muffin with ham, fruit
Rivers Elementary School
Monday: Cini mini rolls, fruit
Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage with jelly, fruit
Wednesday: Strawberry mini bagel, fruit
Thursday; Cereal, graham crackers, fruit
Friday: Zucchini bread, fruit
Altus Junior High
Monday: Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit
Tuesday: Apple cinnamon muffin, fruit
Wednesday: Pancake with syrup, sausage link, fruit
Thursday: Breakfast burrito, fruit
Friday: Oatmeal, cheesy biscuits, fruit
Grab-N-Go Breakfast
Monday: Strawberry pop tart, yogurt, fruit
Tuesday: French toast, Craisins
Wednesday; Nutri grain apple breakfast bar, cheese stick, fruit
Thursday: Cinnamon mini bagel, fruit
Friday: English muffin with ham, cheese cubes, fruit
Regular breakfast
Monday: Breakfast pizza, juice
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, yogurt
Wednesday: WG pancake and sausage with syrup
Thursday: French toast sticks,, syrup
Friday: Assorted flavor cereal, WG toast with jelly
Lunch menus
Served with milk and fruit
Elementary
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, tomato, carrots
Tuesday: Burrito with salsa, refried beans, corn, salad
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Vegetables soup, grilled cheese, Scooby Snack, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, wedge fries, celery, carrot sticks, cucumber slices
Intermediate School
Monday: Beef stew, spinach, cornbread, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla, pinto beans, baby carrots, peaches
Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, fries, blackeyed peas, pears
Thursday: Spaghetti, green peas, garlic bread, mandarin oranges
Friday: Pizza, corn, mixed salad with dressing, pineapple
Junior High
Monday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich or
Turkey deli and cheese sandwich, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles, celery sticks or Salad bar
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, broccoli or
Burritos with salsa, celery sticks or Taco bar
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with roll, sweet peas, mashed potato with gravy or
Chili cheese fries, carrot sticks, hot roll or Salad bar
Thursday: Fish sticks with hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw or
Grilled cheese, potato wedges, mix vegetables or Potato bar
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad or
Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato
High School
Monday: Beef enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice with salsa or
Chicken patty sandwich, french fries, romaine lettuce, tomato or Sandwich bar
Tuesday: BBQ lil smokies, mashed potato with gravy, black eyed peas, WG hot roll or
Cold ham and cheese sandwich chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles or Rockin’ Taco bar
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, steamed spinach, mashed potato with gravy or
Crispito, pinto beans, salsa or Sandwich bar
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheeseburger sandwich crackers or
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, lettuce, tomato or Nacho and potato bar
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, sliced carrots, garden crisp salad or
Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles or Peach cobbler
High School
Courtyard Grab-N-Go Lunch
Monday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich WG chips, carrot sticks, snap peas, cucumber slices
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, snap peas, pickles, cinnamon Goldfish, Gogurt
Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sub sandwich with fresh veggies, baby carrots, cucumber slices
Thursday: Hamburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, rice krispy treat
Friday: Popcorn chicken, sweet potato waffle fries, bag of vegetables