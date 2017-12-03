Brooklyn Stevenson

Brooklyn Stevenson, 31, of Bethany, Oklahoma, formerly of Altus, passed away on Monday morning Nov. 27, 2017 in Oklahoma City.

Brooklyn was born in Altus on Sept 11, 1986 and attended Will Rogers Elementary. Her family moved to Oklahoma City in 1995 and she attended Apollo Elementary, Mayfield Middle School and Putnam City West School where she graduated in 2005. Brooklyn attended Central State Cosmetology School where she excelled in doing hair and makeup which was her passion. Brooklyn loved spending time with family & friends and was always the life of every event. Her infectious smile and boisterous laugh lit up the room. She knew no stranger, she was friendly to everyone she came across. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended New Hope Baptist church in Altus and Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

Brooklyn is survived by her parents: Vivian Stevenson, of Bethany, Carl West Sr., of Oklahoma City and Willie Stevenson of Altus. Four siblings, Willie Stevenson III (Cathy) Spencer, Leslie Stevenson Oklahoma City, Nakita Robinson, Altus, Carl West Jr., Oklahoma City. Grandparents: Don Gaffney Jr. of Lawton and Sherry & Willie Dykes of Altus. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and many friends.

Brooklyn is preceded in death by her grandmothers: Evelyn Crayton and Odessa Crawford and her grandfathers, the Rev Fredrich Crayton, Sr. and the Rev. Theron Booker.

Service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. Dec. 6, 2017. Earl M. Temple Memorial Chapel.