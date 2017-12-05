Police log for Dec. 1-3

Incidents

Friday, Dec. 1

11:41 a.m., Fight, 1100 York St.

5:00 p.m., Stolen vehicle, 300 block East Morgan Street

5:36 p.m., Reckless driving, 220 E. Broadway St.

Saturday, Dec. 2

1:59 a.m., Intoxicated driver, 220 E. Broadway St.

9:51 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 900 block Lee Ora Street

10:53 p.m., Intoxicated person, 610 E. Liveoak St.

Sunday, Dec. 3

2:52 a.m., Man with a gun, 928 Asalee St.

10:50 p.m., Burglary, 401 W. Broadway St.

Arrests

Friday, Dec. 1

Sonia Duron, 33, assault and battery.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Torey Dawn Franklin, 29, person driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

Diana Sarah Maldonado, 28, possession schedule III, IV, or V substance.

Angel Antonio Roblez, 28, possession schedule I or II substance.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Juwan Tyrelle West, 25, aggravated driving under the influence.