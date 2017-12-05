Police log for Dec. 1-3

Incidents
Friday, Dec. 1
11:41 a.m., Fight, 1100 York St.
5:00 p.m., Stolen vehicle, 300 block East Morgan Street
5:36 p.m., Reckless driving, 220 E. Broadway St.
Saturday, Dec. 2
1:59 a.m., Intoxicated driver, 220 E. Broadway St.
9:51 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 900 block Lee Ora Street
10:53 p.m., Intoxicated person, 610 E. Liveoak St.
Sunday, Dec. 3
2:52 a.m., Man with a gun, 928 Asalee St.
10:50 p.m., Burglary, 401 W. Broadway St.
Arrests
Friday, Dec. 1
Sonia Duron, 33, assault and battery.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Torey Dawn Franklin, 29, person driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Diana Sarah Maldonado, 28, possession schedule III, IV, or V substance.
Angel Antonio Roblez, 28, possession schedule I or II substance.
Sunday, Dec. 3
Juwan Tyrelle West, 25, aggravated driving under the influence.