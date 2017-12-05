Posted on by

Altus police, Ft. Sill bomb squad investigate found explosives

Staff Report

Altus police were called to the 800 block of Village Drive Tuesday at approximately 9:15 a.m., after the homeowner called to report she had found something suspicious in her garage.

Police arrived and discovered what appeared to be several explosive devices. Police believe the devices were brought to the home by the woman’s late husband, who had served in the military.

Police evacuated nearby residents and contacted the bomb squad from Ft. Sill. The Ft. Sill team examined the devices and determined that only one of the unexploded ordinance devices was a potential hazard but that device was not armed with a fuse.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution, according to information from the Altus Police Department. The homeowner felt embarrassed about causing the commotion but she apparently did the right thing to contact the police. Several agencies participated in the evacuation.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bombsquad.jpgCourtesy photo

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_image-4-.jpgCourtesy photo

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bombsquad-1.jpgCourtesy photo

