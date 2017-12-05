Chief Davis graduates fire leadership program

Staff Report

The City of Altus announced that Fire Chief Kyle Davis is one of the most recent graduates of the Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program.

The Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program is a partnership between Oklahoma State University – Fire Service Training, Oklahoma State University Fire and Emergency Management Administration, Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association, Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, and the Council on Firefighter Training. The 160-hour program utilizes the curriculum from the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute and has been developed to bring the concepts of leadership and ethics to the forefront of an individual’s career, according to a press release from the city.

“I have learned a lot about myself and different techniques in leadership, which I will be able to help the City of Altus through mentorship and passing on my new knowledge of leadership to the fire department staff and other staff members of the City of Altus,” Davis said.

For any questions, please contact the City of Altus Fire Department at 580-481-2230.

From left: Dr. Erick Reynolds, Director of Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training; Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis; Kent Lagaly, Executive Director of Oklahoma Fire Chief Association; and Phil Ostrander, Executive Director of Oklahoma State Firefighters Association. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChiefGrad1.jpg From left: Dr. Erick Reynolds, Director of Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training; Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis; Kent Lagaly, Executive Director of Oklahoma Fire Chief Association; and Phil Ostrander, Executive Director of Oklahoma State Firefighters Association. Courtesy photo Chief Kyle Davis http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChiefGrad2.jpg Chief Kyle Davis Courtesy photo