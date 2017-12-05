Dressing up downtown for the holiday season

If you take a walk downtown or drive past the courthouse you might notice the trees wrapped in colorful lights and stores decked out in their best holly and silver bells. That’s not by accident. Main Street Altus works throughout the year to improve the look of downtown Altus and make it an inviting business district.

Director Amy Jo Cobb and her volunteers replaced the fall-themed banners with holiday-themed banners Wednesday morning. With a ladder in-hand and a cart of banners, groups split up to cover each side of the downtown square with efficiency.

Mayor Jack Smiley said he came to help at the request of his wife who thought his height would benefit the volunteers.

Changing out banners is just one thing that Main Street Altus does throughout the year. Along with their four large events — Walkin’ On Chalk Arts Festival, Rock-N-Rumble Car Show and Cruise, Cotton Pickin’ Chili Cookoff and Candy Cane Cash “Sweet” Stakes — the group organizes community cleanup days with the Main Street Alley Cats, supports local businesses during tax-free weekend, super shopping deals and a holiday open house, and helps maintain landscaping around the square. And there are many more events and projects Main Street Altus brings to the community.

Becoming a member of Main Street Altus is simple. Donating an amount of $15 or more places members in categories. Becoming a member helps support Main Street Altus’ projects and gives community members a chance to be part of the ongoing effort to restore downtown Altus.

Their next event, Candy Cane Cash “Sweet” Stakes drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at 200 E. Commerce St.

For more information contact Amy Jo Cobb at 580-482-2277.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_CandyCane1-1.jpg