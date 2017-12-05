Advent concert connects listeners to Christmas traditions

Staff Report

Catherine Coke and her Musical Friends will present their 27th Advent Concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at the First Presbyterian Church, 208 East Cypress, Altus.

“Come and enjoy music that will transport you to Bethlehem and to childhood memories,” says Coke. “Hear traditional, classical, jazz and other Christmas music. Free concert, all are welcome.”

This year’s theme is “Christmas Joys All Around Me,” and is taken from the lyrics of the Home Alone movie theme song “Somewhere In My Memory.” The Christmas story of the baby in the manger in Bethlehem has been told through the ages using the medium of music. The traditional music, known as carols, originated in Europe beginning in the 12th century and American clergy and composers have added to the musical fabric of Christmas.

Musical Friends this year include, the Honorable Clark Huey (piano), Dr. David Huey (saxophone), Kittie Huey (saxophone), Mary Runyan (flute), Manda Stephens, Mitsi Bullington, Courtney Minor Lynette Kennelly, Shaun Connally, the local quartet, Men 4 Music composed of Jim Bayers, Don Stone, Ken Cox, and Ken Ward directed by Nancy Cox, and a group of 12 women directed by Donna Tucker known as Eine Kleine Girlmusik.

The list includes church musicians from four area churches, former school vocal and band instructors, lawyers, medical professionals, retired military and music lovers, many of whom belong to the local music club, the MacDowell Club of Allied Arts.

