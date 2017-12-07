Kennel match program exceeds goal, donors honored

Before the Altus City Council meeting began Tuesday evening, Assistant City Manager Matt Wojnowski took a moment to thank the groups and individuals who made the Outdoor Kennel Match Program a success.

The program was launched in February in response to a need at the Animal Shelter for more and better outdoor kennels that would give animals time outdoors while shelter staff cleaned their indoor shelters. The Animal Shelter set a goal to have enough funds for 20 kennels.

Fifty percent of funds raised in the program were to be matched by the Altus Animal Shelter under the direction of Wojnowski as its own division. At $300 a piece, the city was poised to match $150 for every $150 raised toward the purchase of an outdoor kennel.

Wojnowski said people in the community showed their support for the shelter and in less than a month, more than doubled the initial goal for 20 kennels.

Throughout the year, the kennels have been purchased and assembled by staff and volunteers at the Altus Animal Shelter. Wojnowski honored those who donated Tuesday by acknowledging them to the City Council.

Those donors include the late Martin L. Lewis, who set aside funds specifically for the betterment of animals; the 58th Airlift Squadron; CAE Employees; McMahan and McMahan, Attorneys at Law; Jamie Hockett, MD; Allan, Kelly and Holly Myers; Mark and Karri Vadney; Sonia Nelson and Mark Evans; Girl Scout Troop 283; the Houtchens family; the Christiansen family; the Gaffney family; Mikayla Townsend; Trader Tom’s team; Single Dog Seeking; Southwest Oklahoma Republican Women; Don and Diane Johnson; Jon R. Kidwell; the Detwiler Family; Cub Scout Pack 265; Stand Strong Fitness; and KHOWL 98.7 FM.

A plaque with the donors’ names will be installed at the Animal Shelter in the coming weeks. Members of Cub Scout Pack 265 also led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance with the Cub Scout salute before the beginning of the city council meeting.

Cub Scouts give the Cub salute to the American Flag before the Altus City Council meeting. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ScoutSalute-1.jpg Cub Scouts give the Cub salute to the American Flag before the Altus City Council meeting. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times