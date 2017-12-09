Judge sets $250,000 bond on first degree burglary charges

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

Johnny Casias, 28 of Altus, is charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A court date is scheduled for Casias on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. with a $250,000 bond.

Vincent Furr, 28 of Altus, is charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A court date is scheduled for Furr on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m., with a $250,000 bond.

Carlos Mata, 28 of Altus, is charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A court date is scheduled for Mata on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m., with a $250,000 bond.

Francisco Cantu, Jr., 34, of Altus, is charged with possession of firearms after conviction or during probation, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A court date is scheduled for Cantu on Jan. 4, 2018 at 1:15 p.m., with a $250,000 bond.

Eric Cantu, 26 of Altus, is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful use of a police radio and harboring a fugitive. A court date is scheduled for Cantu on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. with a $200,000 bond.

Bryan Torres, 28 of Altus, is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful use of a police radio and harboring a fugitive. A court date is scheduled for Torres on Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m. with a $150,000 bond.

Shaley Phillips, 22 of Burns Flat, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. A court date is scheduled for Phillips on Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m. with a $100,000 bond.

Kristen Wright, 23 of Altus, is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful use of a police radio and harboring a fugitive. A court date is scheduled for Wright on Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m., with a $100,000 bond.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson CountyCourthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail. Court hearings are held at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St., third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. MainSt. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.