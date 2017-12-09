Prepare pets for colder weather

Now that temperatures are dropping, it’s time to bundle up more than yourself. Like you, your pet’s needs change with the changing weather.

Your home is kept at a comfortable temperature. It’s warm, the air has more moisture and the floors are easier to traverse. If you’ve awakened to static hair, you understand the importance of humidity in your home during winter.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals warns pet owners to keep their homes humidified to prevent itchy, flaking skin on their pets. Patting down animals that have been outside with a towel will also help keep their skin from drying out in the dry heat of a warm house.

Though they’ll also need you to wash and dry off their feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and snow (if that evasive substance ever falls), pets don’t really need to be bathed much in the winter. The ASPCA reports that washing your pet too much can remove body oils that protect your pet’s skin. Using petroleum jelly on paws before going outside helps keep them from cracking or picking up chemicals like coolant, antifreeze that may have spilled. These chemicals are dangerous to pets if consumed.

The Humane Society states that pets shouldn’t be left outside during cold spells, but for animals that spend long periods outside a dry, draft-free shelter that is large enough to allow comfortable movement but small enough to hold in body heat is a good retreat from cold winds. These shelters should be raised a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw with a covered doorway of heavy plastic or other waterproof material.

For those animals that spend time outdoors, more food and water is needed as metabolic processes that keep your animal warm require more energy.

If there are outdoor cats in your neighborhood, a simple plastic storage tub with a lid can serve as a shelter from the cold. Cutting a hole in a plastic tub and turning it upside down so the lid is the “floor” surface and packing it with straw, newspaper or pillowcases stuffed with packing peanuts provided insulation and perfect burrowing materials for cats.

Winter is also the time when cats and other small animals huddle under parked cars near their warm engines for shelter. To prevent a bad morning, the Humane Society suggests banging on the hood before starting the vehicle to scare off any critter cuddled up beneath or inside it.

Taking a little time to prepare a shelter, wipe down your pet or move hazardous chemicals can make a big difference for pets and neighborhood animals who need a little help getting through the winter.