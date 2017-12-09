Molly Little, in the foreground, became the first member of the Altus Bulldog Dance Team to be named to the All State team last week. Little and the dance team will compete today in the All State Championships. The team gave a final practice run of their performance Thursday night at halftime of the girls’ basketball game.

