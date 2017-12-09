Fire outlook increased for winter months

The fire outlook for the coming months isn’t good, according to officials at the Oklahoma Forestry Service, or OFS. County burn bans have been issued for 11 counties, and they’re not all in one location. Counties in the panhandle, north-central, east, southeast and south-central portions of the state have been put on notice through the next week to two weeks that the potential for fire will be increased.

OFS is bracing for an active end to 2017 with conditions in Oklahoma just right for what could be a busy winter fire season. Dry heat, high winds and an abundance of fuel are what fire managers are looking for in the weeks to come. These conditions increase the risk of fire danger, according to OFS.

Fuel is anything that burns. This includes grass, branches, leaves and drought-stricken trees, which can increase a fire’s size, making it more difficult and time-consuming to put out. OFS is predicting that the beginning of 2018 will be worse with near to above normal temperatures and less than normal precipitation throughout Oklahoma.

An estimated 400 acres burned 8 miles west of Mountain Park Wednesday, according to Mountain Park Fire Chief Denton Ervin. His crew along with fire departments from Tipton and Snyder and road graders from Kiowa County worked to put out the fire from shortly before 1 p.m. to about 5:45 p.m. that day.

Ervin said that the high winds and abundance of fuel kept the monstrous fire fed.

“This increased availability of fuels typically means that any fire that starts has the potential to grow large very quickly under fire weather conditions,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief for Oklahoma Forestry Services.

But it isn’t only Oklahoma that the National Weather Service is predicting to have an increased risk of wildland fire. Most of Texas, New Mexico and parts of Kansas are expected to have perfect conditions for wildland fires through March 2018.

There are some simple ways to help the fire departments fight wildland fires:

• never leave a fire unattended and completely extinguish the fire by dousing it with water and stirring the ashes until cold;

• when camping, make sure lighting and heating devices are cool before refueling, avoid spilling flammable liquids and store fuel away from appliances;

• do not discard cigarettes, matches and smoking materials from moving vehicles; and

• don’t burn trash.

