Today

The Men of Faith in Action will meeting at 7:30 a.m. today at the First United Methodist Church.

The 20th Annual Altus Lions Club Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for today from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Altus Plaza Mall at 1116 N. Main St. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information call Victoria Cleveland at 580-482-7308.

The4th Annual Great Santa 5K Fun/Run Walk is scheduled for today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Altus City Reservoir benefitting the Altus High School Women’s Track Team. For more information email rgarrison@altusps.com.

The Christmas Night of Lights Christmas Parade begins today at 6 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College and traveling south to Commerce Street. Following the parade, there will be a Holiday Opry performed at the City Auditorium, 201 E. Commerce Street, at 8 p.m. The events are free.

Upcoming events

The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council’s 31st Annual Festival of Trees is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Days Inn Altus at 2804 N. Main St. The event offers a silent auction of unique holiday gifts and decorations and dinner. Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Altus Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 580-477-1616.

The Altus Police Department will host a free Active Shooter in Church seminar at 6 p.m. in the seminar room at Southwest Technolgy Center, 711 West Tamarack, on Dec. 18. The program will discuss church security and what to do during an active shooter scenario in a church. The program is geared toward church leaders but anyone can attend.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.