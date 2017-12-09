Couple to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Lewayne and Reba Drury will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Days Inn in Altus.

The couple live of a farm in the Olustee area where they are actively involved in their family farming and cattle operation.

The couple married on Dec. 18, 1942, and are the parents of five children, Ted Drury and Tim Drury of Olustee, Lisa Carson of Altus, Dean Peterson of Ada and Kenny Mercer of Moore. They also have 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to join the celebration.