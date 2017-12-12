Time to cash in that Candy Cane Cash

If you’ve been collecting Candy Cane Cash tickets, it’s time to get them in order.

The Main Street Altus organization hosts the annual Candy Cane Cash promotion to encourage shoppers to shop local during the holiday season. Each participating merchant or restaurant determines how to distribute the tickets. On Saturday, at 10 a.m. Main Street Altus will begin with the drawing of a ticket for $1,000 at 10 a.m. and will have drawings for $100 every 10 minutes until the seventh ticket will be drawn for $10,000 at 11 a.m. All of the early winners will also be eligible for the big prize.

Drawings will be held in the Altus City Auditorium, 200 East Commerce St.

There are two catches: you have to be present to win and you have to claim your prize within the 10 minutes or it will be added to the next drawing. So if you have a large bundle of tickets, it might be wise to show up with a spreadsheet of your numbers for quick reference and/or have your ticket numbers in order.

Main Street Altus reminds sponsors that all ticket stubs need to be dropped off at the organization’s office at 215 North Main next to Evolve Fitness, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also dump your tickets into the hopper beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Main Street Altus promotes the downtown area while also maintaining the aesthetics of the area. The Candy Cane Cash promotion is one of its annual promotions that help raise funds for the organization.