upcoming events

The Altus Rotary Club will be connecting Santa will area children through its program Santa Claus Connection between 6 and 9 p.m. today. People who filled out forms were asked to select and hour for the call.

The Altus Primary School’s Musical will be held at 1:45 p.m. today and Thursday at the school.

The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council’s 31st Annual Festival of Trees is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Days Inn Altus at 2804 N. Main St. The event offers a silent auction of unique holiday gifts and decorations and dinner. Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Altus Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 580-477-1616.

The Air Force Sergeants’ Association at Altus Air Force Base will be placing wreaths on graves of veterans as part of the Wreaths Across America at the Altus Cemetery, 2400 Falcon Road on Saturday following a short program at 9 a.m.

Main Street Altus’ Candy Cane Cash will be given out Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with a drawing for $1,000 at the Altus City Auditorium, 200 East Commerce Street. New numbers will be drawn every 10 minutes for $100 and the final drawing will be held 11 a.m. for $10,000.

A Blue Christmas service is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 620 S. Park Lane. For more information call 580-482-4093.

A Christmas Eve Eve service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Altus Community Center, west side, on Falcon Road. This event is hosted by Martha Road Baptist Church, Strong Tower Ministries and On Mission. Refreshments and free family photos will be available at the service. For more information call 580-482-3377.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight service is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 620 S. Park Lane. For more information call 580-482-4093.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.