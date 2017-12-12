County reports sales, use taxes

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday to discuss tax collections, 2018 elections and county improvement projects.

County Treasurer Renee Howard reported taxes collected in October that are allocated for December. While county sales taxes collected totaled $109,174.28 — a total decrease of $1,464.95 from county sales taxes collected in September — use taxes collected totaled $6,754, an increase of $2,029.42 from use taxes collected in September.

County sales and use taxes collected throughout the holiday months — November and December — are usually allocated for January and February, respectively. Those who do their holiday shopping online can expect to pay use tax from online retailers like Amazon since collections on online purchases began in March. The largest amount of use taxes collected in Jackson County totaled $12,320.90 in May and remitted in July.

The board of commissioners approved advertisement for bids on printing and delivering of digital ballots for all elections during the 12-month period beginning Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018. The election board is planning for an election in June and November 2018, but the load is lightened with only incumbents filing for school board openings.

The board also discussed and elected to reschedule an advertisement for bids on road, bridge materials and tires for the period beginning Jan. 1, 2018, through June 30, 2018, due to a mistake in publishing. The bids that have already been received will be held until Dec. 29 to give other companies a chance to bid and for current bidders the opportunity to update their bids.

The next regular meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. For more information, contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.