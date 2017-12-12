Deadline to vote in Blair bond election set for Friday

Staff Report

Anyone qualified to vote in the Blair School District Special Bond Election on Jan. 9, 2018 must register to vote by Friday, according to Jennifer Wilson, Jackson County election board secretary.

Wilson said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday.

Wilson said that applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after Jan. 9.

The county election board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Wilson said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the county election board office.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the county election board office located at 101 N. Main St, Rm#105, Altus, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Wilson said that applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.

In other election news, no one challenged any of the incumbents for the seats up for the Annual School Election on Feb. 13, 2018, in Jackson County. The seats that were up for election are: Altus School District, Office No. 3 and Office No. 2, four-year unexpired term; Blair School District, Office No. 3; Duke School District, Office No. 3 and Office No. 1, three-year unexpired term; Navajo School District,Office No. 3; Olustee-Eldorado School District, Office No. 3 and Office No. 5, two-year unexpired term; and SW Vo-Tech, Dist. #27, Zone 4.

The election will still be held on Feb. 13 in accordance with state law that may also allow write-in candidates.