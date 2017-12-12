Board raises Worbes to deputy superintendent, names his successor

The Altus Public Schools Board of Education upgraded Roe Worbes’ title to deputy superintendent and named Robbie Holder as the new assistant superintendent effective July 1, 2018 during its regular board meeting Monday night.

Worbes was named the new superintendent effective July 1, 2018 at the November meeting of the board. His extra duty pay as has been upgraded from $34,288 to $74,725 retroactive to Nov. 14.

Worbes was named the superintendent after current Superintendent Roger Hill announce last summer his plans to retire on June 30. Board members said Worbes was the only candidate under consideration based on his history with the district and continued commitment to the area.

Holder, who lives in Gould, has been a principal at L Mendel Rivers Elementary School for 19 years and prior to that she was an elementary school teacher in the district for 10 years. She was named the National Distinguished Principal of Oklahoma for 2017.

Holder holds a master’s degree in education administration and has completed a superintendent administrative education block, both from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

While serving at Rivers, Holder was named district principal of the year three times and the school received the highest report card score in Oklahoma in 2015 and 2016.

She will continue in her role as principal at Rivers for the rest of this academic year.

Roes gave a report to the board that explained the choices for the 2018-19 school year. He said parents were allowed to vote online about their choice of different calendars. The winning vote total was selected the top choice by more than 80 percent of the 293 parents who voted.

One of the highlights of next year’s calendar is the approval of a full week of vacation for Thanksgiving and the option of a fall break falling on a Friday and Monday schedule versus a Thursday-Friday schedule. The fall break will be Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 through Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Also, during the meeting Hill reported on the revenue through the Metropolitan Areas Projects, or MAPS, which is a sales tax voters first approved in 2008. So far this fiscal year, which started July 1, the fund has generated $937,387 each for the school district and the City of Altus. Hill estimates by the sunset of the tax in 2021 the fund should generate as much as $6.4 million.

Three projects the district wants to build by next summer include a high school auditorium renovation for $310,773, a cafeteria renovation for $1.76 million and a band room renovation and addition for $1.76 million.

The board also met in executive session with Hill and gave him his final evaluation, although it was not made public, he received a unanimous vote on the evaluation.

And Rick Miller of Britton, Kuykendall, Miller CPA rushed through a 2017 fiscal year audit report that was only provided to board members. The board moved his presentation to the front of the meeting so he could leave early.

