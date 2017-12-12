Police log for Dec. 4-10

Incidents

Monday, Dec. 4

2:11 p.m., Fire, 15579 SCR 205

4:13 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 700 E. Broadway St.

4:35 p.m., Larceny, 316 Quail Run North

10:31 p.m., Fight, 601 E. Cypress St.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

5:29 a.m., Fire, Duke

8:13 a.m., Traffic hazard, 2700 block East Broadway Street

1:43 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Main St.

3:28 p.m., Man with a gun, 600 N. Hightower St.

4:05 p.m., Burglary, 509 S. Main St.

4:21 p.m., Fire, 705 Ell St.

6:03 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

1:35 a.m., Assault and battery, 700 N. Park Lane

3:42 a.m., Fire, Olustee

1:06 p.m., Fire, U.S. 62

5:13 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 1300 block East Spruce Street

6:28 p.m., Assault and battery, 519 N. Hightower St.

6:30 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

7:33 p.m., Fire, U.S. 62

Thursday, Dec. 7

10:51 a.m., Fire, Spurgeon and Liveoak streets

11:09 a.m., Fire, 1324 Oakhurst St.

5:48 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

7:47 p.m., Missing person, 509 S. Main St.

Friday, Dec. 8

1:50 a.m., Ambulance service, 800 block East Liveoak Street

3:41 a.m., Ambulance service, 1300 block Hollywood Street

5:09 a.m., Follow up investigation, Park Lane and Cottonwood Street

7:28 a.m., Fire, 319 William St.

11:50 a.m., Accident with injuries, Broadway Street and Park Avenue

3:01 p.m., Fire, 15572 CR 207

4:52 p.m., Intoxicated driver, U.S. 62

6:11 p.m., Fire, 100 block South Main Street, Martha

6:42 p.m., Larceny, 101 E. Commerce St.

7:23 p.m., Fire, Duke

8:55 p.m., Accident with injuries, 1 mile north of Blair

10:08 p.m., Fire, 77 Sunset Strip

10:28 p.m., Fire, Eldorado

Saturday, Dec. 9

2:31 a.m., Fire, 77 Sunset Strip

9:27 a.m., Fire, CR 155 and 205

2:24 p.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 283

9:00 p.m., Burglary, 909 E. Nona St.

Sunday, Dec. 10

3:54 a.m., Assault and battery, 400 block West Broadway Street

7:51 a.m., Burglary, 909 E. Nona St.

9:32 a.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2220 N. Main St.

12:42 p.m., Fire, 20726 E. CR 156

1:15 p.m., Fire, CR 210 and U.S. 62

1:28 p.m., Fire, CR 203 and 162

3:18 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Main St.

8:11 p.m., Intoxicated person, 2500 N. Main St.

11:35 p.m., Burglary, 1300 block Kazaar Street

Arrests

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Isabel Ruiz Long, 42, petit larceny.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Selma Dawn Fox, 20, knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance.

Kate Lavoie, 23, petit larceny.

Roberto Lopez-Saldivar, 28, second-degree burglary.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Lindsey Taylor Bennight, 33, uses drug paraphernalia to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance.

Kelly Rochelle Donelson, 32, petit larceny.

Kelly Ann Moore, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Brian Watker, 52, violation of ex parte or final protection order.

Westin Wiginton, 30, maliciously injures, defaces, or destroys other’s real or personal property.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Isabelle Snodgrass, 36, petit larceny.