It must have been an awkward moment for 2-year-old Ayden Fells. When she went to visit Santa Saturday at the 20th Annual Lion’s Club Breakfast with Santa at the Altus Plaza Mall, Santa confronted her about stealing his cookies.

Fells was donning an “I ate Santa’s Cookies” shirt and looked confused, if not guilty, for just a moment, but Santa told her it was all right, he had plenty of cookies last Christmas.

Fells then crawled up on his lap and told him what she wanted for Christmas along with her brother, Kenley Fells.

The Lions Club raised more than $400 at the event to help support local community projects by charging adults $5 and children $3 for the breakfast.

Santa, who was dispatched to Altus from an Oklahoma City-based Shriner’s Club, was also taking donations for Shriners to help children who need help with transportation to hospitals. Santa made $95 for the Shriners.

Lions International has long been associated with eye care and assists local families with obtaining eyeglasses.

The Altus Lions Club, which meets Thursdays at noon at the Greens of Altus golf course in the Fireside Room, has a collection box for people to recycle their old eyeglasses in the United Supermarket at 600 E. Broadway.

The Lions Club recycles the glasses so that less fortunate people can see better.

Victoria Cleveland, president of the Altus Lions Club, said in addition to the eyeglass program, this year’s focus will promote diabetes awareness and the problems it can create for eyesight. If you’d like more information about the Lion’s Club eyeglass program or the club itself, you can contact Cleveland at the Jackson County Health Department, (580) 482-7308.

A couple of the participants Saturday, Gabriella Fortuna, 7, and her sister, Serenity Fontuna, 5, also told Santa what they wanted for Christmas. But Gabriella leaned over and whispered in Santa’s ear about something special she was asking for. When asked afterward what she asked for, she said she couldn’t say, that it was between her and Santa.

Gabriella Fortuna, 7, leans over to whisper into Santa’s ear Saturday while sister Serenity, 5, watches to learn about the special requests. It wasn’t clear whether Julian Maldonado, in the background, was trying to hear Gabriella’s request or he was just photo bombing. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa-1-4.jpg Gabriella Fortuna, 7, leans over to whisper into Santa’s ear Saturday while sister Serenity, 5, watches to learn about the special requests. It wasn’t clear whether Julian Maldonado, in the background, was trying to hear Gabriella’s request or he was just photo bombing. Rick Carpenter | Altus Tiems