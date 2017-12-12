County reminds taxpayers that property taxes don’t go to maintain roads

With your property tax statements, Jackson County has sent a fact sheet explaining where those taxes are allocated. While property taxes collected are allocated for public services such as schools, library and emergency services, career technology, and other voter-approved projects, property taxes do not help pay for repairs or maintenance to county roads and bridges.

Jackson County maintains 1,201 miles of roadway annually, and money for those repairs come from the Oklahoma fuel tax that is apportioned to Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Every time you fill up your gas tank at a gas station in Oklahoma, you’re contributing to the maintenance of Oklahoma roads and 700 miles of roadways maintained by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Oklahoma’s Motor Fuel Tax Code levies fuel tax on the consumer that is pre-collected when it is removed from the terminal. Gasoline and special fuel are taxed at 16 percent per gallon, diesel and biodiesel are taxed at 13 percent per gallon, aviation gasoline and jet fuel are taxed 0.0008 cents per gallon and Compressed Natural Gas and Liquified Natural Gas are taxed at 5 cents per gallon.

Since 1987, the amount of money each county receives from fuel taxes collected has been based on land mass, populations and roadway miles, and that formula has not changed, according to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. For smaller, rural counties, this means less money is allocated for roads and bridges.

According to the board, maintaining roadways is done with a decreasing monthly apportions, reduced manpower and inflation on costs and roadway projects take longer to complete.

District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler said that a project on County Road 210 is unofficially complete with only signage needed, but that it may be the last County Improvement to Roads and Bridges project for the next six to eight years due to budget cuts and decreased funds.

For those who do receive a property tax statement but would like to know a little more about where property taxes and road maintenance fund come from, contact the Jackson County Commissioners’ office at 580-482-4420 or visit the commission office on the ground floor of the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

The deadline to pay half of or the full amount of property taxes owed is Dec. 31, with the second half due March 31, 2018. If your statements is $25 or less, the full amount must be paid by the December deadline.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_henning-witzel-43037.jpg