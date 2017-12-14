Crafters create caps for infants, chemo patients

Tis the season for giving, and the Ladies Ministry of the Altus Church of God has been busy during the last few weeks crocheting, knitting and looming baby and newborn infant caps to give away. Already, the women have donated more than 100 hats to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Maternity Floor, and they aren’t showing signs of slowing down.

Members of other churches and individuals from the community have joined the women’s group to use their fiber art skills to make warm caps for the babies of JCMH, and each one is different. In an array of colors, patterns, sizes and yarn weights, they’re as unique as the women who made them.

In addition to creating something tangible to give, the ladies are also practicing an art form that doubles as a stress-reliever, and they’re even teaching each other new skills and passing on their knowledge to the next generation — there’s a big difference between knitting and crocheting, just ask one of them!

Carmie Allen is taking it one step further and, in addition to baby hats, has decided to make hats for chemotherapy patients. They’ll be in adult sizes, but just as special.

While the recipients of the hats will surely appreciate something made with care and skill, they won’t be the only ones benefiting from the womens’ work. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences found that those age 70 to 89 who participate in crafting activities such as knitting and crocheting had a smaller chance of developing mild cognitive impairment and memory loss. The study speculates that the activities may even help create neural pathways.

If anyone, male or female, adult or child, is interested in participating in this project, they can contact the Altus Church of God office at 580-482-1102 at 900 S. Park Lane.

Members of the Ladies Ministry of the Altus Church of God are, from the left, standing: Melba Bales, Francine Morris, Gail Thomas, Mary Carter, Janet Keenum, Sandra Graham, Carmie Allan, June Frank and Francis Scalf; and sitting: Gayle Burrows, ReDonna Hendrickson, Debbie Hawk, Jessica Schulz and Theresa Collins; not pictured: Mary Milligan, Carolyn Jones, Rhonda Goforth and Theresa Garrett.