Elmer Methodist Church won the grand prize in the float competition of the Christmas Night of Lights Christmas Parade Saturday.

The church took home the $300 grand prize and another $200 for placing first in the churches category.

All first place finishes, except in the vehicles category, received $200 in prize money and all second place finishers and first place in vehicles received $100.

Carson Bitz, winner of the vehicles category for his entry that The Altus Times featured on Dec. 5 for Cooter’s Garage and Towing, said he plans to donate the winning amount to his friend who gave him the car and is in treatment for stage 4 cancer. He said his friend can use the money for his medical expenses.

Winners in each category are:

Commercial Floats: 1st Jimbo’s Liquor, 2nd Plantation Nursing/Bridges;

1st Jimbo’s Liquor, 2nd Plantation Nursing/Bridges; Civic Organizations-Adults: 1st Association of Realtors, 2nd Lions Club;

1st Association of Realtors, 2nd Lions Club; Civic Organizations-Youth: 1st Jackson County 4-H, 2nd Cub Scouts 4212-camping;

1st Jackson County 4-H, 2nd Cub Scouts 4212-camping; Churches: 1st Elmer Methodist Church, 2nd Red River Cowboy Church;

1st Elmer Methodist Church, 2nd Red River Cowboy Church; Education/Military: 1st SWTC Aviation Air Frame, 2nd Altus FFA;

1st SWTC Aviation Air Frame, 2nd Altus FFA; Vehicles: 1st Cooter’s Garage & Towing;

1st Cooter’s Garage & Towing; Horses: 1st Desidirio Vazquez; and

1st Desidirio Vazquez; and Grand Prize Float Winner: Elmer Methodist Church.