Elmer Methodist Church won the grand prize in the float competition of the Christmas Night of Lights Christmas Parade Saturday.
The church took home the $300 grand prize and another $200 for placing first in the churches category.
All first place finishes, except in the vehicles category, received $200 in prize money and all second place finishers and first place in vehicles received $100.
Carson Bitz, winner of the vehicles category for his entry that The Altus Times featured on Dec. 5 for Cooter’s Garage and Towing, said he plans to donate the winning amount to his friend who gave him the car and is in treatment for stage 4 cancer. He said his friend can use the money for his medical expenses.
Winners in each category are:
- Commercial Floats: 1st Jimbo’s Liquor, 2nd Plantation Nursing/Bridges;
- Civic Organizations-Adults: 1st Association of Realtors, 2nd Lions Club;
- Civic Organizations-Youth: 1st Jackson County 4-H, 2nd Cub Scouts 4212-camping;
- Churches: 1st Elmer Methodist Church, 2nd Red River Cowboy Church;
- Education/Military: 1st SWTC Aviation Air Frame, 2nd Altus FFA;
- Vehicles: 1st Cooter’s Garage & Towing;
- Horses: 1st Desidirio Vazquez; and
- Grand Prize Float Winner: Elmer Methodist Church.
All winners of the Christmas Night of Lights Christmas Parade hold their checks up at the Altus Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon.
Cooter’s Garage and Towing won the vehicles category with the Fiat 500 that Carson Bitz decorated. Bitz plans to donate his $100 winnings to a friend who is suffering from cancer and can use the money to pay medical bills.
The Grand Prize Float Winner was Elmer Methodist Church for this float about Home for the Holidays.
Southwest Technology Center Aviation Air Frame won the Education/Military category.
