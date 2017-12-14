More than a kettle and bell

Take a trip to Wal-mart around the holidays and you’ll be greeted by a person in a red apron next to a red kettle ringing a bell. As you walk by, you might slip a few dollars into the kettle and you might not, but have you ever wondered where that spare change goes? The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is more than just a bellringer and a bucket, it’s how they help the community during the holidays.

Beginning at Thanksgiving and ending at Christmas, the Salvation Army in Altus serves those in need in Jackson, Greer and Harmon counties. Money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign helps fund meals for those in need and Christmas gifts for children who might not otherwise have anything to open on Christmas morning.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army served over 200 meals in Altus at the 7th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner and anticipate serving just as many meals at the Christmas Dinner in Hollis coming up on Dec. 21.

In addition to serving hot meals, the Salvation Army will be providing Christmas food boxes and Angel Tree gifts to 170 families in Jackson County and 120 food boxes to families in Greer County.

Major Ben Walters of the Altus Salvation Army said it’s a blessing to serve, but there’s still work to do.

Before Christmas, the Salvation Army will take part in two evangelistic outreach efforts by serving more than 400 hot beverages and meals, and because the holidays are difficult for everyone, they’ll also help families with utilities, clothing, rent and food from its Family Services office in addition to serving between 80 and 100 meals every Tuesday and Thursday out of the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen.

Walters said volunteers serve and deliver meals at Thanksgiving, ring bells at Red Kettle locations, adopt angels from the Angel Tree, donate food and prepare and serve meals at the soup kitchen, but volunteers are still needed.

For more information contact Maj. Walters at 580-482-8577.