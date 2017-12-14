Police hold active shooter seminar for churches

It’s been over a month since the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, but local law enforcement officers haven’t forgotten the devastation or the need to prepare the public to respond for such an event.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations reported in an Active Shooter Study of 160 incidents recorded from 2000 to 2013 that even when law enforcement was present or able to respond within minutes, civilians often had to make life and death decisions, and suggested they should be engaged in training and discussions about decisions they may be presented with. At least 107 of those incidents recorded ended before police arrived and could engage the shooter because a civilian intervened, the shooter fled or committed suicide.

Preparing a congregation for such an incident can potentially save innocent lives. To help local ministers, churches and congregations become better prepared for such an incident, the Altus Police Department will be conducting an Active Shooter Workshop and Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Technology Center at 711 W. Tamarack Road on Monday.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said with the unfortunate shootings in recent months and years at churches in Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina, law enforcement must face the reality of the potential threat of an active shooter in its community.

All local and area ministerial alliances are invited to send representatives from their respective churches to the free training seminar. Various topics will be discussed including what to do if there’s an armed suspect outside or an armed suspect inside, how to recognize and create an exit plan, how to practice cover and concealment, how to confront the threat and make quick decisions on whether to run, hide or fight.

For more information contact the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. or call 580-481-2296.