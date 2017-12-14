When Altus High School’s Blue Harmonix performed for the Altus Rotary Club, singers, from the left, Devin Flores, Michael Mowdy, Gisela Espinal and Trinity Ledesma wore ugly Christmas sweaters. The a cappella group performed during the Rotary’s annual Christmas luncheon Tuesday at Western Oklahoma State College.

