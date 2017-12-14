Posted on by

When Altus High School’s Blue Harmonix performed for the Altus Rotary Club, singers, from the left, Devin Flores, Michael Mowdy, Gisela Espinal and Trinity Ledesma wore ugly Christmas sweaters. The a cappella group performed during the Rotary’s annual Christmas luncheon Tuesday at Western Oklahoma State College.


