Rotary club helps Santa call local children

The Altus Rotary Club connected Santa Claus with local and nationwide children Tuesday night as part of the club’s Santa Connection.

The annual fundraiser which brings in about $7,600, has Rotary men assist Santa as he calls children from the Red River Federal Credit Union. Armed with background information provided on a form, Santa knows the history of each child, who his or her school teacher is, what they received from Santa last year and even which elf on the shelf sits in each child’s home. And the form had a suggested time slot for Santa to make the call.

Ho, Ho, Hos were heard throughout the credit union with various twangs as Santa called 177 children as far away as St. Louis, Missouri and as close as some of the Rotarians’ neighbors.

Santa’s calls found some interesting results. On a call that Rotarian Jim Kelly helped Santa connect with a boy named Jackston, the boy started talking slowly, feeling somewhat guilty after he told Santa that he’d been a good boy. Then he admitted a Grinch took one of his presents away because he misbehaved. He wanted to know from Santa whether he was going to get the gift back on Christmas. Santa advised him that he would bring it back if he is good.

Then the floodgates opened with requests for gifts. He wanted a firetruck, Batman, Spiderman, a Nerf gun, … Santa eventually had to cut him off because he had more calls to make.

Axton asked why Santa left Chippy, his elf on a shelf, in his home. “Because you take such good care of him,” Santa advised.

Kerry Bull, president and CEO of Red River and whose office had been converted to a Santa bunker Tuesday, heard a request from Jack for Santa to bring his dad a Ferrari. Santa informed Jack that he didn’t have any Ferraris left and didn’t have any on order. Well, dad, Jack tried.

Tony Valerio, a C-135 flight simulator trainer and a first-time caller for Santa, said that although the idea was out of his comfort zone, he enjoyed it. “This is like nothing I’ve ever done before,” he said. You can hear the excitement and almost see the children’s joy when Santa calls, he said. But one 4-year-old girl became so overwhelmed, she started crying uncontrollably and Santa had to end the call.

Robert Tischler had a child ask him how Santa could be talking to him and on television at the same time. A quick-thinking Tischler advised the child that Santa authorizes some elves to act and dress like him on his behalf.

Santa said his biggest concern came a few years ago during the Santa Connection when a child said, “Santa, we’ve got a problem.” When Santa asked what it was, the boy said he was home alone because his mother had to rush his sister to the emergency room. Santa assured the boy he’d stay on the line if he needed him to until one of his parents got home.