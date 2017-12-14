92 runners, a cast of characters raise $2,000

The Grinch didn’t really steal the 4th Annual Great Santa 5K Run. He ran away with it.

Rolando Vasquez, who dressed as the Grinch, and his dog won the 3.1-mile event in a time of 18:18, followed by Altus High School sophomore Calvin Wagoner and Southwest Oklahoma State University Cross Country/Track Coach Shane Brookshire.

On the women’s side, Beth Garrison and Cayden Beckner tied with a time of 23:00 for first while Altus Intermediate School Principal Lori Redden finished third.

But the race had a lot of character — er characters — including Goofy, Piglet, Daffy Duck, Frosty, Winnie the Pooh, Bugs Bunny, Blue, Clifford, Yogi Bear and Mickey and Minne Mouse as well as the people.

The event gives locals an excuse to dress festively for the holidays and often has more Santa Clauses than malls in America.

The event raised more than $2,000 for the Altus High School girls’ track team and included 92 walkers and runners. (No one kept an accurate count of the characters, although they were numerous and often frightening or cuddling children.)

Altus High School Head Girls Coach Robert Garrison said the fundraiser will help the team buy uniforms, equipment and shoes as well as buy meals for the girls who qualify for the state meet.

Garrison’s brother, George Garrison, donated the character costumes through his company, Parts World in Roosevelt. That was just the most visible of more than 20 sponsors.

“I’ve been blessed to get the support of so many businesses in Altus and the surrounding area,” Robert Garrison said. “This has always been a family-friendly event and I believe that is what makes it a success,” he said.

Even when a Grinch steals the race.

Junior Vasquez, 2, on the right, didn’t quite know what to make of the Grinch, who showed up at the 4th Annual Great Santa 5K Run Saturday. Junior later discovered that Grinch was actually his brother Rolando Vasquez who took off the mask after winning the race. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Grinch-1.jpg Junior Vasquez, 2, on the right, didn’t quite know what to make of the Grinch, who showed up at the 4th Annual Great Santa 5K Run Saturday. Junior later discovered that Grinch was actually his brother Rolando Vasquez who took off the mask after winning the race. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Mrs. Claus, reindeer and elves were among the participants in the 4th Annual Great Santa Run Saturday at the Altus City Reservoir. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa-Run-1.jpg Mrs. Claus, reindeer and elves were among the participants in the 4th Annual Great Santa Run Saturday at the Altus City Reservoir. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times The Grinch, also known as Rolando Vasquez a former state champion runner and Altus High School alum, left, and Calvin Wagoner, currently on the Altus High School cross country and track teams, take off in the lead Saturday as a cast of characters cheer them on. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Grinch-2.jpg The Grinch, also known as Rolando Vasquez a former state champion runner and Altus High School alum, left, and Calvin Wagoner, currently on the Altus High School cross country and track teams, take off in the lead Saturday as a cast of characters cheer them on. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times