Blair School 1st Grade

Dear Santa Claus, Descendants dreamtent Hatchimal Kittens Jamis uv Descendants Ipod – Love, Addisyn

Dear Santa Claus, Ipod Hatchimal Hoverboard Five Nights of Freddies doll dreamtent – Love, J’Aydah

Dear Santa Claws, breamtent Hatchimal cat B Jemusaud cat BlakIt – Love, Paige

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a Hatchimal – Love Dixen

Dear Santa Claus, I would like a to robots and a pistol and a Ipod and a to fibget spinner and a fuzze sack and a new Luck Box and a Bot I wot a rill 100 dollr and a rock smashr and a to spidr manacshin Figure – Love Jesse

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I woul like Hoverboard dreamtent BABY Kittens DOBL Hatchimal Elsutresis BABY Pupes urmcklok camera American doll – Love Emily

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a hoveerboard can jiving BB sniper – Love Easton

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a camera King hover board dream tent mini dirt bikes – Love, Kyler

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like mini dirt bikes Iphone 7 – Love, Jayson

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a Hatchimal Descendants Skates dreamtent doll Kittens Iphone7 fidget spinner BB sniper – Love Abigail

Dear Santa Claus, for Christmas like I would like my family, and, babby doll, and, hoverboard brother, kittens, bog, snack. – Love Nylah

Dear Santa Claus, for Christmas I would like drone sniper rifol robut BB Sniper Kittins – Love Khonner

Dear Santa Claus, for Christmas I would like baby doll clothes Hathimall and dream tent and boby doll – Love, Emelyn

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a drone and sniper. – love Kelton

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I like a kittens, baby doll clothes, Hatchimal – Love, Macy

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like couch BB Sniper tent – Love; Tripp

Dear Santa Claus, I wut a gun I wut a broe I wut a huvrbord I wut a godbrs I wut a plan toousk school – Love Peyton

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I Would like hoverboard, robot, NerF gun, brone, BB sniper, fidget spinner, Hotwelles, camera, Picture frame, rivl, – Love, Cooper

Dear Santa Claus, a DS, a BB Siper, I Pood, hoverboard, drone, a lidl dog, fidget sptr, Nrf Gun, Goad rostrer, a Bab Bulr – Love, Parker

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a Hatchimal – Love Abdon

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like to get a brown Dog. My bother wat to havere boll. My brother wat to haere a pistol. – Love Emma Lynn

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like a dollouse – Love, Anayeli

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I would like Hatchimal Descendants picture frame turquoise American Gril doll Clothes Camera dreamtent – Love, Marly

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a hoverboard an electrie scooter bick violin lite art skooter. Mare Christmas! – Love Emily

Dear Santa, Thank you for Christmas! Thank you for the toys you give us. I want a Hatchling and walkie talkies. I want a watch. That’s all. – Love, Rose

Blair School 2nd Grade

Dear Santa, I wont a nerf gun, and a hover bord and a alecchrec scooter. How are the raindeer? – From, Elijah

Dear Santa, I want a Iphone, huvr Bord, Big coloring Book. How is your rain Dear’s Doing Merry Christmas. – Adaceila

Dear Santa, I want a NRF Gun for Christmas. You friend, Chance From Chance Merry Christmas – Chance

Dear Santa, Iwant phone and a toy. How’s Rudof? Hi Rudof. I have so mene Queshges! – your Friend, Shayden

Dear Santa, I want a Smart watch, magic tree house book’s, and a snow globe. How are the raindeer. Merry Christmas. – your friend Riley

Dear Santa, tell the randers I said Hi I hope my famlly stays helthy. – Gracelynn

Dear Santa, I want a lacheck skootr, a smort wotch and a littol Live tigre, Ohy or the rander. Santa am I on the note List or the nist list? Merry Christmas – From: Macee

Dear Santa, I wunt a Xbox 360 and a 3d printr. – Merry Christmas, Logan

Dear Santa, I love Christmaas, Christmas is fun but Christmas is not all abat presns it’

s abat shrring. – Tucker

Dear Santa, I wunt a Xbox 360, and a ipad, Blak Bike. – from/ Hunter

Dear Santa, I want a poket nife real car, and Helukoptr. I am leeving kerits for the raindeers. – Merry Christmas, Gage

Dear Santa, I want a Kitty spripse, boos and toy box. I will leave cookies and milk. – Merry Christmas, Serenity

Dear Santa, I want a FootBall that has plays, Xbox 1, phone. Done with my Christmas List. I am going to leav a big glass or milk and a Big cookie and three little cookies. I am leaving some food for the RainDeeRs too. Make sure all the rainDeers are helthy. Merry Christmas everybody in the north pole. _ Your friend, Ryder

Dear Santa, I want flash shoes, cat, and books. Are the rainders feling good? Merry Christmas, – your Friend, Kimber.

Dear Santa, I want a TapShoos hachamle and Book’s. Do the raindere have a coler that macke’s. them fly. Merry Christmas, – from Presley.

Dear Santa, I want a huverbord, Art Set, and esel. How is rodouf? Merry Christmas – From Hayden

Dear Santa, I want a shurt weth a wech on it, and a globe, a bol. – Your friend, LoLo

Dear Santa, I want a SkatBord Drcbiek and biec. I luve Santa – Colby

Dear Santa, I want a drt bik, treehouse and a boxing set. Santa I wil leev the cukees. On the kichin table. I love you Santa! – Love, Mark

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a Elf on a Shelf, a ipone, and a curling irn. Merry Christmas. – Ella

Dear Santa, I want a huvorbord and prasants for my family. – Kopen

Dear Santa, I want a ps4 games, a IPhone 7 , and a Xbox 1. – Tuck

Dear Santa, I want a hatchamal, cloths and a pillow. How are you’r rain Deer’s doing? Merry Christmas – Madalyn

Dear Santa, I want a neacklis, a phone, and mak up. How are your Raindeers? Merry Christmas – Alexie

Dear Santa, I want a BABY DOL, Toy car, and PUZZLE. – Merry Christmas, Olivia

