Police log for Dec. 13-17

Incidents

Wednesday, Dec. 13

10:01 a.m., Fight, 1200 Glenda Street

11:39 a.m., Assist other agency, Falcon Road

2:16 p.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 62

4:23 p.m., Reckless driving, North Main Street and U.S. 62

5:27 p.m., Fire, 2405 Robin St.

5:30 p.m., Fight, 926 Asalee St.

7:21 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

Thursday, Dec. 14

1:59 a.m., Fire, 20571 CR 156

6:25 a.m., Fire, 20404 E. CR 156

10:53 a.m., Fire, 2208 Galaxy St.

5:43 p.m., Missing person, 1224 E. Tamarack Road

8:54 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Deer Run

10:02 p.m., Fireworks illegal, 1813 Javelina St.

Friday, Dec. 15

2:34 a.m., Assault and battery, 509 S. Main St.

9:34 a.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 283

1:50 p.m., Fire, North of Altus

2:49 p.m., Fire, Duke

9:14 p.m., Accident with injuries, U.S. 62

Saturday, Dec. 16

12:14 a.m., Loud unusual noise, 1800 block Crain Street

1:27 a.m., Fight, Crain and Broadway streets

11:32 a.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

1:49 p.m., Burglary, 901 Forrest St.

4:20 p.m., Stolen property, 700 E. Broadway St.

Sunday, Dec. 17

9:19 a.m., Trespassing, 1800 N. Main St.

1:40 p.m., Fight, 402 N. Willard St.

8:08 p.m., Trespassing, 2500 N. Main St.

Arrests

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Erica Aguinaga, 40, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.

Rudy Garcia, 40, unlawfully carries a weapon.

Patricia Krapff, 28, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Michelle Dawn Erward, 35, motion to revoke.

Joe Maldonado, 29, failure comply with registration law.

Stephanie Morgan, 36, second-degree forgery.

Francisco Ovalle, 18, willfully and wrongfully commits an act which injures the person or property of another.

Friday, Dec. 15

Christopher Scott Fikes, 32, aggravated driving under the influence.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Christopher David Coley, 19, shoplifting.

Stetson Ryan McCoy, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michole Sheonna Pope, 20, shoplifting.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Douglas Zahir, 22, aggravated driving under the influence.