Project Noel provides gifts for 547 children

Project Noel ensured that Joann Adams’ great-grandchildren, who live with her, will have a Merry Christmas.

On Saturday, she received a toy for each of the children ages 6, 7 and 10, as well as socks, gloves and hats, a blanket and a copy of the book “The Christmas Story.”

It was all part of First United Methodist Church’s Project Noel, a statewide program by the Oklahoma United Methodist Church that provides gifts for needy families. Locally, the program raised more than $18,000 which provided toys and gifts for 547 children and served 220 families in the Altus area.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services screens families for the program and provides vouchers that the families take to the church. Project Noel calls last Saturday’s event “distribution day,” the day people provide the vouchers and select gifts. Gifts were divided by age group and gender, and family members could select gifts from the different stations.

Once they selected gifts, they could go to another room to have the gifts wrapped and tagged for each child.

Adams, who said she would like to adopt the three great-grandchildren but doesn’t have the money for the legal fees, said the gifts were a blessing and will ensure the children will have a great Christmas.

Ditto for Christina Gaines, who recently moved to Altus from Electra, Texas. She said she lost everything before moving here and the gifts are really a great help. She has children ages 1, 2 and 5.

The church hosts fundraisers throughout the year to fund the program. If you’re interested in helping the program, you can write a check to First United Methodist Church of Altus with the words “Project Noel” printed in the memo portion of the check. Mail the check to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 502, Altus, OK 73522.

Joann Adams, left, gives instructions to Makenzie Vanswearingen on how to mark a gift bag Saturday morning at Project Noel. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ProjectNoel1.jpg Joann Adams, left, gives instructions to Makenzie Vanswearingen on how to mark a gift bag Saturday morning at Project Noel. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Christina Gaines, right, came in a festive mood Saturday for Project Noel. She’s wearing a celebration hat. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ProjectNoel2.jpg Christina Gaines, right, came in a festive mood Saturday for Project Noel. She’s wearing a celebration hat. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times