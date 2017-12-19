upcoming events

A Blue Christmas service is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 620 S. Park Lane. For more information call 580-482-4093.

A Christmas Eve Eve service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Altus Community Center, west side, on Falcon Road. This event is hosted by Martha Road Baptist Church, Strong Tower Ministries and On Mission. Refreshments and free family photos will be available at the service. For more information call 580-482-3377.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight service is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 800 N. Forrest St. in Altus. For more information call 580-482-1775.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight service is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 620 S. Park Lane. For more information call 580-482-4093.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.