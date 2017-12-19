State health department to cut local jobs

While employees at the Oklahoma State Department of Health may celebrate the end of a current furlough next week, it now faces a reduction in force plan that will affect eight employees in Jackson County and three in Tillman County.

Employees, including executives, with a salary of more than $35,000 were asked to take one day off per pay period beginning on Oct. 29 and extended through next Saturday.

On Dec. 8, OSDH Commissioner Preston Doerflinger announced the department was laying off 37 unclassified employees on that date and announced a “Reduction In Force,” or RIF, policy implementation in March 2018 that will affect 161 classified positions.

For Jackson County that means the elimination of eight positions, an administrative officer, two administrative technicians, a Social Services specialist, a patient care assistant and three registered nurses.

In Tillman County, the health department will lose three positions, an administrative assistant, a patient care assistant and a registered nurse.

All of the employees affected by the RIF were notified last week.

Several factors determined which positions were eliminated, according to Jamie Dukes, a public relations officer with the health department.

Cara Gluck, the regional administrative director over an area covering Beckham, Greer, Jackson, Tillman and Roger Mills counties, said the state identified the positions that were cut.

Through a prepared statement, the health department said the RIF policy will save the state $3 million and could result in a $10 million annual savings.