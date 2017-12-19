County commissioners slated to serve on community boards

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday to discuss county projects and appoint representatives from among themselves to serve on various community boards as part of their duties as county commissioners.

The board approved a Project Maintenance, Financing and Right-of-Way Agreement with the State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation for bridge and approaches over Bitter Creek, 3 miles south and 2.9 miles west of U.S. Junction 62 and 283 in Altus. The fracture-critical bridge is inspected every few months by the DOT, which is more frequently than most structures. According to District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler, if one part of the structure fails the whole thing fails.

In addition to the ongoing maintenance of the bridge at Bitter Creek, the board expects County Road 210 to be completely finished and open this week and reports that Racetrack Road, County Road 159 is officially open.

Jackson County Treasurer Renee Howard reported that tobacco tax collected from October and allocated for this month totaled $1,330.13.

District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton was chosen to continue serving on the Altus/Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018. He has served on the board for the last year and has helped his fellow board members seek out businesses such as Hobby Lobby, which is set to open in 2018, and Save-A-Lot, which is currently under construction in the Altus Plaza Shopping Center on Main Street and Falcon Road. The next economic development corporation meeting is scheduled for noon Thursday at City Hall, 509 S. Main St.

Clinton will also serve on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission as an ex-officio member effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018. This board reviews and makes recommendations for applications for zoning purposes; plats for subdivisions, preliminary site plans and concept plans; oversees the preparation of ordinances relating to land development; and makes a study of city and county resources for the use of the Altus City Council and County Board of Commissioners. All meetings and public hearings are open to the public. Meetings are held on the 2nd Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 509 S. Main St.

Butler was appointed to serve as a representative to the Southwest Oklahoma Rural Transportation Planning Organization, a collaborative that emphasizes community involvement in evaluating public transportation, from Jan 1. through Dec. 31, 2018. Meetings are held monthly in Burns Flat.

Butler was also appointed to serve on the Circuit Engineering District 7 Board through 2018. The board allows counties to come together as a cooperative and provide efficiencies that are not available to an individual county, according to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. Jackson County is in District 7 of eight districts.

District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson was appointed to serve on the Southwest Rural Development Board, consisting of Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman counties for the promotion of economic development in rural communities, and the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group Board, which oversees community-centered services such as the Community Cupboard and Head Start education.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners, and final scheduled meeting of 2017, is set for Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. For more information call 580-482-4420.