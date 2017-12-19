Sweet deal for Candy Cane Cash winners

Hundreds of people sat in a makeshift grandstand while others sat in their vehicles parked close enough to the City Auditorium that they could get to the stage fast enough to claim their winning tickets in Main Street Altus’ annual Candy Cane Cash giveaway Saturday morning.

Joanna De La Cruz won the major prize of $10,000 plus another $100 from an unclaimed drawing. Her husband Noberto De La Cruz said he plans to use the money to match another $10,000 he has saved to make a down payment on a tractor-trailer. He currently drives a truck for Mesa Products out of Oklahoma City.

The $10,100 winning ticket came from Altus A1 Car Care and Langley’s Paintless Dent Removal. That ticket was drawn after no one claimed the first $10,100 ticket from Altus Motorsports. If you want to check to see if you would have won, that ticket number was 2189790. But you had to be there to claim the prize.

Kira Barclay held the winning ticket for the first drawing for $1,000. She received her ticket from Abby Lane.

Other $100 tickets came from Wilmes Superstore, United Supermarket, Atwoods Ranch and Home, Razor’s Edge and Rejuvenate Med Spa. Ironically, two of the winning tickets came from United Supermarket yet both went unclaimed and moved to the next drawing.

Tyler Cobb won $200 when a winner didn’t claim a prize just before he won from a ticket at Atwoods. And Lisa Tinsley and Ray Brzozowski each won $100 from Wilmes Superstore and Razor’s Edge, respectively.

An additional $1,000 ticket was drawn for a radio station promotion at 9 a.m. on Monday but the winner had not been identified as of Monday afternoon. Red ticket number 2503614 was given to a customer at Altus Cleaners. The winner must claim the prize today. If no one claims the prize, there will be another drawing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Main Street Altus phone number is 580-482-2277. You can also go by the office at 215 N. Main St.

The organization uses the fundraiser to help fund Main Street Altus which promotes the downtown area while also maintaining the aesthetics of the area.

