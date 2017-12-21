Local beekeeper keeps hives for allergy relief

You may have heard that community-grown honey can help with seasonal allergies, but for one family it’s more than hearsay.

When Shannon Olson’s youngest daughter developed bad allergies, he and his wife decided to try natural honey. For the Olsons, the prospect of relief for their daughter was enough to test it out.

Though the effects of honey on seasonal allergies is still being studied, the Mayo Clinic reports that some experts suggest that honey can contain traces of flower pollen — an allergen — and may have anti-inflammatory effects. Some allergy treatments involve introducing a small amount of an allergen to build up immunity, but experts say there’s no way to know exactly what’s in local honey.

Except when you produce it yourself.

For the last six years, Olson and his family have been keeping their own hives under the name “I’ve Got Bugs Honey” out of Elmer and Colony, and they’ve become believers in the health benefits of locally produced honey.

Because he cares for his own hives, Olson said he knows there are no chemicals or antibiotics in his honey and that’s what makes it worth his efforts.

The bees — a European breed imported for their calm demeanor — are already bundled up in their hive for the winter. Olson said he won’t open their boxes unless the temperature is at least 60 degrees. Right now, they’re clustering and eating through their honey stores from the fall’s harvest and leftover boxes of beeswax are frozen to keep them fresh. Though it’s important to check on the hive, Olson knows checking on them now would release heat they need to survive.

But come spring, they’ll begin their annual growth cycle with a rapid expansion of the brood nest led by one queen bee and populated by female worker bees that forage and produce honey, and male drones that spread the genetic code. This is when Olson starts becoming more involved. He makes sure they have plenty of water and checks them for diseases.

It’s also his job to make sure they don’t follow their natural instinct and swarm.

In the summer, he’ll add more boxes to the hive once it begins to fill with honey to prevent the bees from becoming disgruntled and leaving the hive. In the fall, he’ll harvest the honey and leave the bees’ two boxes to eat on through the winter months. And so, the cycle continues.

From there, Olson uses his own plant to process the honey. It’s filtered, but raw. He said raw honey holds the good stuff.

It’s heated to almost 100 degrees so it can be poured into a jar, but not so hot that it loses things like amino acids and traces of pollen. The only downside? It’s not pasteurized and so is not recommended for children under a year-old. That also means it forms crystals when it cools down, but Olson says that’s where all the nutrients are and warming it up brings it back to liquid state.

Olson said he has seen a 40 percent increased yield in his pumpkin harvest since starting his own hive. The bees will travel three miles in every direction of their hive to collect pollen and love the pumpkin blossoms, but it’s Oklahoma’s wildflowers that Olson said are the key to his daughter’s allergy remedy. They’re so important that Olson will even move his hive closer to wildflowers if there aren’t enough in their area.

Olson said he’s always been fascinated with bees, and now both of his daughters share that passion with him.

“They were afraid at first,” Olson said, “But they got used to them and now they help me all the time.”

Of course, they’ve been stung; it’s an occupational hazard, but unlike wasps and hornets, bees will only sting as a last resort of defense and as their final living act.

Though beekeeping is a continuous learning experience, the most important aspect of Olson’s work is that he shares it with his family. They don bee suits together, harvest together and sell their product person-to-person as a family.

“I like it that way,” Olson said. “It’s old-fashioned, but it’s what works for us.”

Olson has also written a children’s book called Hershy the Honey Bee, and it’s available on Amazon.

