Council approves payment to county for Carver Road work

The Altus City Council and Municipal Authority met in regular session Tuesday to discuss payment to Jackson County District 3 for work completed on Carver Road, amendments to the City Code of Ordinances and final payment for phase two of the Altus Water Treatment Plant Improvements project.

Though they meet as separate bodies, the council and the authority are comprised of the same members and meet consecutively on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. through the end of this month at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St.

The City Council met first Tuesday night and approved payment to Jackson County District 3 for work completed on the Carver Road project in the amount of $112,396.04. The cost comes from materials used to complete the project.

Mayor Jack Smiley said it was a joint effort of the City of Altus and Jackson County in which the city provided the finances and the county provided the labor.

Street Commissioner Chad Osbourne was assigned the duties of Utility Line Maintenance Supervisor by the council in an amendment to the Code of Ordinances. The new duties include supervising the water/wastewater line maintenance crew and overseeing the water/wastewater line maintenance department, as well as scheduling and oversight of line maintenance and repairs as part of the City of Altus’ ongoing effort to address water line repairs and a backlog of water leaks. Osbourne will receive an additional $12,500 per year for the extra duties.

The council also approved an amendment ordinance to provide a record retention schedule and a process by which open records may be requested, including fees for those records. The Oklahoma Open Records Act allows anyone to request public records from their public officials, public bodies or their representatives.

There are exceptions to what is considered an open record including tax documents and documents containing personal information. Requesters must submit a request to the City Clerk-Treasurer. Fees for copies are 25 cents per page for standard copies and $1 for certified copies. A search fee will be charged equal to the hourly wage of the person performing the search if the request is solely for commercial purposes or would cause excessive disruption to that person’s normal duties.

The Altus Municipal Authority met immediately following the City Council meeting.

The authority approved the purchase of new Ford F-250 4×4 truck from Wilmes Ford Superstore of Altus for the state contract price plus the cost of additional necessary equipment in the total amount of $36,992 to replace an existing unit.

The authority also approved final payment to HCCCo, LLC of Tulsa in the amount of $420,837.10 for phase two of the Altus Water Treatment Plant Improvements project.

This project was approved by the AMA in 2015 for various plant improvements including the rebuilding of clarifiers, replacement of valves and controls for filters and a new pre-treatment system for the reverse osmosis treatment facility. This year, the AMA has voted to extend the contract with HCCCo, LLC first by 180 days in April and then by another 10 days in June. This also increased the contract amount to $4,697,265.80. Following the approval of the final payment, the contract will be paid in full, according to the City of Altus.

Beginning in 2018, the Altus City Council and Municipal Authority will meet once a month on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St. in Altus. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.

For more information visit www.altusok.gov to hear the meeting recording or contact Debbie Davis at 580-481-2244.