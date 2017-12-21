Hospital lights Holiday Hospice tree

The 23rd annual Jackson County Memorial Hospital Hospice Light Up a Life was celebrated Dec. 11. The ceremony is a service for those who lost loved ones.

The Hospice Holiday tree was planted in memory of Dr. Malcolm Mollison, an area physician from 1949 to 1988. Mollison was instrumental in getting the hospice program started in 1995. The professional tree lights and installation were donated by Jeff Wilmes.

Jackson County Memorial Hospital Hospice provides emotional and medical assistance and spiritual care to those diagnosed with a terminal illness. JCMH Hospice serves patients in Jackson, Harmon, Greer, Tillman and Kiowa counties.