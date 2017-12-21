Police log for Dec. 18-20

Incidents
Monday, Dec. 18
8:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 619 N. Main St.
1:53 p.m., Accident with injuries, 500 W. Commerce St.
2:52 p.m., Accident involving unit, 2500 N. Main St.
2:57 p.m., Fire, 900 Loyadell St.
3:04 p.m., Fire, Eldorado
5:03 p.m., Burglary, 509 S. Main St.
5:39 p.m., Hit and run, 321 W. Commerce St.
9:14 p.m., Fire, 2009 Mockingbird Lane
Tuesday, Dec. 19
1:41 a.m., Check suspicious subject, North Navajoe Street
12:08 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 300 block South Veterans Drive
1:39 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Sequoyah and Robin lanes
3:11 p.m., Accident with no injuries, B and Spurgeon streets
6:27 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1811 E. Broadway St.
10:35 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1125 W. Davis St.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
3:51 a.m., Check welfare, 1000 block East Walnut Street
Arrests
Monday, Dec. 18
Ascension Castillo, 37, improper tag display and transporting an open alcohol container.
Kendall Shay Hammett, 22, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.
Thomas Rosalez, 46, domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Jervon Ikeem Carruthers, 23, domestic abuse.
Sherry Elenburg, 46, distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance.
Benjamin Gunstream, 28, uses drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.
Melissa Taylor, 21, driving with a canceled or revoked license and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.