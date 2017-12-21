Police log for Dec. 18-20

Incidents

Monday, Dec. 18

8:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 619 N. Main St.

1:53 p.m., Accident with injuries, 500 W. Commerce St.

2:52 p.m., Accident involving unit, 2500 N. Main St.

2:57 p.m., Fire, 900 Loyadell St.

3:04 p.m., Fire, Eldorado

5:03 p.m., Burglary, 509 S. Main St.

5:39 p.m., Hit and run, 321 W. Commerce St.

9:14 p.m., Fire, 2009 Mockingbird Lane

Tuesday, Dec. 19

1:41 a.m., Check suspicious subject, North Navajoe Street

12:08 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 300 block South Veterans Drive

1:39 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Sequoyah and Robin lanes

3:11 p.m., Accident with no injuries, B and Spurgeon streets

6:27 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1811 E. Broadway St.

10:35 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1125 W. Davis St.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

3:51 a.m., Check welfare, 1000 block East Walnut Street

Arrests

Monday, Dec. 18

Ascension Castillo, 37, improper tag display and transporting an open alcohol container.

Kendall Shay Hammett, 22, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.

Thomas Rosalez, 46, domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Jervon Ikeem Carruthers, 23, domestic abuse.

Sherry Elenburg, 46, distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance.

Benjamin Gunstream, 28, uses drug paraphernalia to introduce a controlled dangerous substance into the human body.

Melissa Taylor, 21, driving with a canceled or revoked license and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.