Holiday shoplifting: Why crime doesn’t pay

Listen to the radio, watch cable or drive around town and you’ll be bombarded with retailers urging you to embrace the joy of giving and the joy of getting presents this holiday season. Capitalism is a large part of Christmas. The National Retail Federation reported that 77 million consumers hit the stores on Black Friday followed by 55 million consumers for Small Business Saturday this year. The NRF expects U.S. consumers to spend about $6.8 billion before the end of 2017.

But what happens during this gift-giving time of year for those who can’t afford to go all out but feel the pressure to do so? Sure, there’s more to Christmas than gifts and for some, that’s enough, but statistically, shoplifting accounts for about 39 percent of inventory shrinkage according to the NRF, proving that giving and getting are still important.

Altus police and Jackson County sheriff deputies have arrested six people this month on charges of shoplifting, petit larceny and larceny of a retailer. Those found guilty of theft of merchandise valued at $500 or less under Oklahoma law may be fined, imprisoned in county jail or in the state penitentiary for two to five years if it’s a third or subsequent conviction. If the value of the stolen property is over $500 but less than $1,000, it’s a felony.

The consequences for felony shoplifting can include: one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 for merchandise valued between $500 and $999 and one to five years in prison for merchandise valued at or above $1,000.

With the cost of court fees, fines, the price of a lawyer and restitution, misdemeanor charges can outweigh the value of the shoplifted items.

So what do shoplifters head for when they enter a store? Fortune’s online magazine reports that shoplifters target electronic accessories (such as phone cases and headphones), leather clothing, electronics, accessories, winter clothing, meat and seafood, alcohol, perfume and cologne, children’s toys and chocolate. With the demand for the latest electronics and the newest Hatchimals — a hatching egg toy — and colder weather, the list of hot, five-finger items is at least logical, but that’s not to say they’re the only items that are targeted.

To prevent inventory shrinkage, some chain retailers and mom-and-pop shops implement door greeters and employees responsible for helping customers throughout their visit both to provide good customer service and watch for suspicious behavior. They’re also positioning their check-out stations in areas that allow entrances and exits to be visible and high-demand items where they can be seen by everyone. Many retailers are also turning to surveillance equipment to crack down on holiday heists.

Sydney Worrell, manager of Enchanted Door, said the store tries to prevent shoplifting by continuing to do what they’ve always done — provide good customer service and double their holiday staff.