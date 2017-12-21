Raleigh Smith, 5, listens and relaxes during story time for pre-schoolers at the Altus Public Library Wednesday. Librarian Sheila Martinez was reading “My Christmas Country Book” to Smith and three other pre-schoolers. For more information about the pre-school story time, contact the library at (580) 477-2890.
