Juveniles arrested in connection with window shootings

Staff Report

Altus police have arrested two 14-year-old male juveniles in connection with a recent investigation. Police have been investigating a string of incidents involving several Altus businesses and an Altus residence that have had their windows shot out.

Along with the investigation, police have filed additional charges against the two juveniles for assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting an 11-year-old girl in the neck with a BB gun. Altus police are also filing a second-degree burglary charge at a resident in the 400 block of East Hardy Street where police report the two juveniles kicked in the back door to the residence and spray painted several interior walls along with breaking several windows.

The two juveniles have been arrested and transported to a juvenile holding facility in Lawton as the Jackson County Jail is not permitted to hold juvenile inmates.