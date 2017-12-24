Board hears of possible trail linking Altus Reservoir with Air Force base

The Altus/Southwest Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors met in regular session Thursday to discuss the monthly budget report and development and recreational grant opportunities.

For the month of November, the EDC reported bringing in $62,500 in operations income from a contract with the Altus Municipal Authority and $300 in tourism income in rent from the Jackson County Expo Center.

Expenses in operations expenses totaled $47,299.11 for the month of November with $25,000 paid in a contract between the EDC and Altus Chamber of Commerce; $21,513.99 paid in a contract between the EDC and InTheNet Management and Strategy Consulting Services; $500 in administrative services; $20 in website domain hosting; and $256.12 in refreshments. Expenses in tourism totaled $2,222.30 for the month of November with $1,000 spent on tourism promotion requests and $1,222.30 spent on the Jackson County Expo Center.

The EDC brought in no money in economic development income and spent $1,675 in that same category — $175 on business and industry development and $1,500 paid in a contract with Civicus Group, a grant-finding group.

The EDC reported having $24,535.59 in economic development assets in the form of certificates of deposit; money market accounts; and a checking account for the month of December. The overall total of the EDC’s cash and investments as of Nov. 30 was $802,759.49.

The board reviewed the budget and approved a budget amendment to reflect expenditures of $45,000 to Retail Strategies, LLC, a consulting firm contracted with the EDC to help market Altus as a viable option to prospective retail and industrial businesses looking to expand into a new community, and $250,000 to Northtown Altus, LLC to pay for the cost of renovations to the building where Hobby Lobby will be located.

Keith Weber of Civicus Group told the board his firm has been looking at a recreational trails program grant that would potentially bring in about $300,000 to connect the Air Force Base front gate to Altus Reservoir. Once in a final form, he said, there has to be a public meeting and they’re currently looking at scheduling that for January 2018. Weber said public comment and indication of partners associated with the project is significant criteria for obtaining the grant.

Weber said he planned to present the board with a grant to help fund a police broadband system for Altus.

“We worked at putting that application together but stopped when AT&T, the provider associated with it, told us that the infrastructure wouldn’t be here until mid-2019,” he said.

The good news, Weber said, is that Altus police will be receiving $30,000 in body cameras at no charge other than the cost of storing footage. This comes in addition to an $86,000 state grant for in-car radios.

For more information contact Linda Walker at 580-482-0211.