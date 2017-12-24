Historic district registration sought

For almost two years, Downtown Housing, Inc., a nonprofit organization and owner of The Tower Apartments at 101 E. Commerce in Altus, along with members of the business community have been working to get the building, once the New Orient Hotel and then the Shaffer Hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places through an individual nomination. Currently, The Towers is used as housing for the elderly.

Due to the amount of work that has been done to compromise the historic architecture, an individual nomination is not possible. But Debra Borders of Crown Jewelry and Thomas Gorman, president of Gorman Management Co. in Bartlesville, aren’t giving up.

At the Dec. 19 Altus City Council meeting, Gorman, Borders and Rachel Nugent from Rosin Preservation of Kansas City, Missouri, spoke to the council about their idea to create a historic district in downtown Altus revolving around the Jackson County Courthouse which is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

“If you grew up here, you remember the Shaffer Hotel and have memories of it,” Borders said. “The porticos are still there. The workmanship is still there. We can help make our community better by marketing the history of downtown Altus.”

By creating a historic district extending one block from the courthouse on Main, Broadway, Hudson and Commerce streets, Downtown Housing, Inc. and property owners within the district would be eligible for federal and state historic tax credits. But being on the National Register is an honorary designation, not a new list of rules for property owners to follow.

“Being listed does not change the property owner’s rights,” Nugent said. “They can still do what they want to do with the building, and if they want, they can even tear it down, though we never advocate for that.”

According to Nugent, being listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district does not restrict property owners to certain paint colors or require them to restore the building to its former state at a given time in history or open it up as a museum. But it does open up the possibility of federal and state historic tax credits should a property owner choose to do substantial remodeling.

Oklahoma’s Historic Tax Credit equals 20 percent of eligible rehabilitation expenses of a National Register building, following preservation guidelines. It’s used in conjunction with the Federal Historic Tax Credit program which is also equal to 20 percent of qualified rehabilitation expenses.

Nugent said she would also like to include the Altus City Auditorium “because that is a fantastic building and could easily be included in this district.”

Nugent told the council that she spent Tuesday learning the history of downtown Altus.

“The area around the courthouse square is clearly the historic commercial center of Altus,” Nugent said. “Even though the buildings are all different and have been changed, they’re still remarkably intact and that creates a sense of place.”

Her firm will put together the nomination for the historic district that describes the buildings, their history and the history of the community to tell the story and present its historic significance, Nugent said.

Once the nomination is submitted in February, the Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office will decide whether to pass it on to the National Park Service where it will be approved or denied. Nugent said the process should be complete in the summer of 2018.

In the meantime, Gorman has big plans for The Towers restoration. He plans to internalize the heat and air fixtures, replicate the old wood casement windows and return the building to its original character.

With stories of the New Orient Hotel at-hand, Borders told the council she hopes the community will support the nomination of a historic district and help create something special for Altus.

Because this was only a presentation of information, the council took no action.

