First flight a memorable one

Autumn Young’s first ever flight in an airplane ended up with her wearing an engagement ring.

Terrance Ozeretny of Granite scheduled a discovery flight through Red River Aviation to propose to Young Thursday afternoon.

Ozeretny said the couple had been dating for about two years. He contacted Bryan Patzkowski at Red River Aviation to see how much it would cost for a flight over Lake Altus-Lugert, about 20 miles north of Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport. He picked that lake becuase he said it’s one of the most scenic places in the area.

Patzkowski suggested he book a discovery flight — a short $99 flight that Red River Aviation offers to people who think they may want to take flying lessons to become a pilot.

Ozeretny, a former air traffic controller for the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012, didn’t even tell Young they were going to the airport when she got in the car. He totally surprised her by turning into the airport where Red River Aviation houses its airplanes.

At first, she didn’t even believe they were actually going to get in an airplane and fly.

“I thought he was pulling my leg,” Young said after landing. “I had never flown before.”

Once pilot Bill Johnson got over Lake Altus-Lugert, Ozeretny proposed, and Young said “Yes,” and she landed wearing an engagement ring, smiling and holding her hand up so everyone could see.

Ozeretny joked that when he had her 3,000 feet over the lake, she didn’t want to risk saying “no.”

Red River Flight Academy, a part of Red River Aviation, offers flight classes through Western Oklahoma State College as well as private classes. The academy has recently offered flights over Altus to see Christmas lights for $49 per person. For more information about Red River Aviation, call (580) 482-4288.