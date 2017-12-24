It’s a wrap! Well, almost

For Marilyn Barnes and Nancy Tims-Jones, who spend their days wrapping gifts for The Enchanted Door, this weekend reaches their annual peak but they say gift wrapping never ends throughout the year.

Maybe that’s because the store offers free wrapping with each gift purchased in the store just off Main Street on Commerce. But they don’t wrap sale items.

Barnes said they wrap about 75 gifts a day but that varies with the gifts. “We wrapped 27 packages of popcorn in 15 minutes,” she said.

Currently they work a 7-hour shift that never lets up. You can actually watch them wrap from store floor as their wrapping stations sits above the store. Sacks of gifts litter the stairway going to their perch above the main floor. But once there, the busy-bee environment has them pulling wrapping paper and ribbons from dozens of dispensers.

Store owner Lisa Worrell said the store does 65 percent of its annual sales during the holiday season.

Barnes estimates that the team wraps as much as 80 percent of the merchandise sold at the home decor, lighting and gift store. “Some people come in to buy just because of the free wrapping,” Barnes said. Especially men. “Lots of guys shop in here because they don’t like to wrap,” she said.

What’s popular for Christmas? Gift baskets with food products, Barnes said.

Do they wrap other stores’ gifts? No.

The Enchanted Door is one of several stores on the square that plans to be open on Sunday, Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those last minute shoppers. Other downtown stores open on Sunday during those hours that we’re aware of are Belles & Beaux, the Booterie and The Cotton Patch. Meanwhile, Crown Jewelers will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Marilyn Barnes, left, and Nancy Tims-Jones are busy bees wrapping gifts 7-hours a day, non-stop at The Enchanted Door on Commerce Street. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Enchanted-Door-wrapping-1.jpg Marilyn Barnes, left, and Nancy Tims-Jones are busy bees wrapping gifts 7-hours a day, non-stop at The Enchanted Door on Commerce Street.