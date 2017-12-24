Police log for Dec. 20-22

Incidents
Wednesday, Dec. 20
3:51 a.m., Check welfare, 1000 block East Walnut Street
12:07 p.m., Assist other agency, 100 block East Commerce Street
7:05 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Hardy and Lee streets
Thursday, Dec. 21
4:45 a.m., Fire, Ridgecrest and Carver roads
10:19 a.m., Motorist assist, Falcon Road and Park Lane
2:25 p.m., Death unattended, 1000 block East Sycamore Street
6:02 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.
8:16 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 22
12;05 a.m., Warrants, 520 Kathy St.
3:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 820 N. Main St.
3:47 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 600 block North Grady Street
Arrests
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Russell Hugh Deford, 57, aggravated driving under the influence.
Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 46, drives a motor vehicle under the influence of any intoxicating substance.
Thursday, Dec. 21
Kerry Anne Hilton, 31, parent or guardian neglects or refuses to compel child to attend school.