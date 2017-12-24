Posted on by

Police log for Dec. 20-22


Incidents

Wednesday, Dec. 20

3:51 a.m., Check welfare, 1000 block East Walnut Street

12:07 p.m., Assist other agency, 100 block East Commerce Street

7:05 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Hardy and Lee streets

Thursday, Dec. 21

4:45 a.m., Fire, Ridgecrest and Carver roads

10:19 a.m., Motorist assist, Falcon Road and Park Lane

2:25 p.m., Death unattended, 1000 block East Sycamore Street

6:02 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

8:16 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

Friday, Dec. 22

12;05 a.m., Warrants, 520 Kathy St.

3:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 820 N. Main St.

3:47 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 600 block North Grady Street

Arrests

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Russell Hugh Deford, 57, aggravated driving under the influence.

Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 46, drives a motor vehicle under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Kerry Anne Hilton, 31, parent or guardian neglects or refuses to compel child to attend school.

