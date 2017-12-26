Upcoming events

Story Time for Pre-schoolers is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. For more information call 580-477-2890.

A Free community meal is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church at 1505 E. Tamarack Road. For more information call 580-482-4445.

The 2nd Annual Agape Sober New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 714 N. Main St. in Altus. The event is open to everyone and includes board games, dominos, a spades tournament and more. For more information contact Thomas Langley at 580-471-2820.

A Navigating Workplace Rapids seminar and luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WOSC Pioneer Heritage Center at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Greg Hawks is the guest speaker. The cost is $10 and lunch is included. For more information contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210.

Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) after school ministry is scheduled to recommence Jan. 9 at 3:15 p.m. BLAST is held Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.