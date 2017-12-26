Audit says district financial statements need to show fixed asset group

While an audit of the Altus School District was generally favorable when it was rushed through the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 11, there are details in the audit that caused the district to get an adverse opinion on using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Procedures.

In the audit, prepared by Britton, Kuykendall & Miller, certified public accountants, it states the district failed to provide financial statements that include the General Fixed Asset Account Group. “The amount that should be recorded in the General Fixed Asset Account Group is not known,” the audit report states.

“Our opinion was qualified because the omission of the General Fixed Assets Account Group results in an incomplete presentation with respect to the financial statements being prepared following the regulatory basis of the financial reporting provisions of the Oklahoma State Department of Education,” the audit letter states.

But the qualified opinion of the auditors also states that other than that component of the financial statements, the accounting seems to be presented fairly to the board.

Outside audits are used to determine whether the amounts and disclosures are accurately reported in financial statements prepared by public officials. Outside audits also look at risk management by reviewing internal controls to make sure appropriate procedures are followed and offers suggestions to improved those internal controls.

The audit looked at internal controls, compliance material for financial statements and compliance to federal award programs. The audit covered fiscal year 2017 which ended June 30, 2017. The district appears to have corrected five areas of weakness discovered in the fiscal year 2016 audit.